Harry Styles used a Saturday Instagram post to announce he is donating $1 million to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety and that he will be partnering with Everytown on his upcoming tour.

Yahoo Entertainment reported Styles’ pledge to donate $1 million to Everytown.

Styles used Instragram to announce his partnership with the gun control group:

Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On our North America tour we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.

A second meme attached to Styles’ Instagram post says, “Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.”

The meme on children and teen deaths is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers for 2020. Fox News noted that numbers show there were 4,368 firearm-related deaths of children ages 0-19 while the total number of motor vehicle deaths for the same age range remained was 4,036.

Breitbart News noted the CDC numbers also showed there but 149 unintentional gun deaths among children ages 0-19 in 2020, while there were 4,000 unintentional car deaths for children during the same year.

Over 27 times more unintentional gun deaths than unintentional car deaths.

