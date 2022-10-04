‘Dogue’: Posh Restaurant for Dogs Opens in Crime-ridden, Drug-addled San Francisco

San Francisco is struggling with a crime wave, open-air drug use, and public defecation, but it recently welcomed the opening of a new posh restaurant for pets.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Dogue opened last week at 988 Valencia St. with pastries and “dogguccinos” served during the day and a $75, three-course tasting menu on Sundays. Passersby could easily confuse this for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe. A glass case is filled with elegant pastries, like a rose-shaped cake filled with wild venison heart and a doggy petit gâteau modeled after the creations of acclaimed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet. (Dogue’s version swaps butter and sugar for grass-fed cream and braised chicken.) On Sundays, Dogue transitions into Bone Appetit Cafe, where chicken-mushroom soup is poured tableside — and then promptly licked up by the eager diners. … It’s unsurprising that what is likely the country’s first dog restaurant opened in San Francisco, where dogs reportedly recently outnumbered children, and pet owners can join members-only vet clinics with high-end perks like genetic testing.

One of the first reviews on Yelp! raved: “There’s a new café for dogs called Dogue, where your furkid can enjoy a bougie Tasting Menu crafted by an owner-chef that’s classically trained in French Cuisine!

“You can scoff at me but the pet industry is a multi-billion dollar business and Americans spent over $120 billion dollars on their pets last year. And, SF has more dogs than kids, and some of us spend more money on our dogs/pets than ourselves so there you go.”

There are more dogs than children in San Francisco, where the high cost of living; the preponderance of single young adults; and the cultural norms of a large LGBTQ community mean people tend to opt for canines rather than kids when building their family units.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: file