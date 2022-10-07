Kanye West: Josh and Jared Kushner ‘Might Have Really Been Holding Trump Back’

Kanye West continued his no-holds-barred airing of his political beliefs on Thursday when he unleashed a wave of criticism on the Kushner brothers — Jared and Josh — alleging they held then-President Donald Trump back during his tenure in the White House.

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and earlier on Instagram, West didn’t hold himself back in expressing his personal beefs with the siblings.

“After talking to them and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like, ‘Wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back and being very much a handler,'” he told Carlson. “They love to just look at me or look at Trump like we’re so crazy and that they’re the businessmen.”

Jared Kushner served as senior advisor under President Trump and is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

West’s issues with the Kushner brothers appear to be both personal and professional.

“As a person who has really built something from nothing, when I sit across the table from a Josh Kushner, he feels so entitled to that idea and this person has never brought anything of value other than so-called being a good venture capitalist. I have a major issue with that and it makes me feel like they weren’t serving my boy Trump the way we could have.”

He continued: “Trump wanted nothing but the best for the country… God isn’t always going to bring the most perfect personality. A lot of times, the most fake people, their job is talking and making people feel comfortable. And the realest people are going to make you feel uncomfortable at first.”

During the interview, West also questioned Jared Kushner’s motives during the Trump administration in negotiating peace deals between Israel and several Arab countries.

“I just think it was to make money. Is that too heavy-handed to put on this platform?” he asked Carlson. “I just think that’s what they’re about, is making money. I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own.”

Earlier on Instagram stories, West posted a more profane attack on the brothers.

“FUCK JOSH KUSHNER,” West wrote in all capital letters. “WHAT IF I HAD 10% OF KARLIE KLOSS UNDERWEAR LINE WITHOUT YOU KNOWING. AND YOU ONLY HAD 5%,” the rapper wrote.

“JARED WAS HOLDING TRUMP BACK,” he declared, while adding: “IVANKA IS FIRE.”

West elaborated on his Instagram attack during his interview with Carlson, saying Josh Kushner once owned a percentage of Skims, a clothing line co-founded by West’s wife, Kim Kardashian. West implied that Kushner was selling off pieces of the company to benefit himself.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Kanye West has spent the last few days airing his political beliefs.. He recently declared that Black Lives Matter was always just a “scam,” saying that the movement is now “over.” He was also recently seen in public wearing a shirt with the words “White Lives Matter.”

As a result of his recent spate of outspoken-ness, West said his upcoming concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been canceled, adding that he is wondering “if it has something to do with my White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

