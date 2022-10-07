Sharon Osbourne Wants Her $900,000 Donation Back After Kanye West Called Out Black Lives Matter as a ‘Scam’

Sharon Osbourne agrees with Kanye West that Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a “scam” and would like her six-figure donation back. Please.

The former The Talk co-host revealed her lack of faith in BLM when TMZ asked her about the rap icon’s recent public displays from his White Lives Matter t-shirt to his social media tirades questioning the work and intentions of the social movement.

“Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back please,” she told a reporter from the entertainment outlet.

Osbourne, 69, did not say why she wanted a refund but she did find the outrage of West’s headline-making shirt at his fashion show.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” she said. “Everybody matters, don’t they?”

Osbourne urged West, 45, shouldn’t be canceled over his actions and instead encouraged people to simply ignore him and his views if they don’t “like him.”

“Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music,” she said. “Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that.

“Leave him alone.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Yeezy founder enraged sparked fury when he wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt on Monday alongside Candace Owens.

West never backed away from his position all week, proceeding to call BLM a fraud as others came out in his support.

“My boy is a super, super, super free thinker,” Diddy said of Kanye West. “And a lot of times, what he means is, like, misconstrued, you know what I’m saying?” https://t.co/g3Zo7ArJhx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 6, 2022

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

West restated his well-known pro-life stance during an explosive interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday, citing the abundance of black babies being aborted in New York City.

Wearing the photograph of a baby’s ultrasound, Kanye expressed his support for the pro-life cause while highlighting the overwhelming number of black babies aborted in the United States.

Watch the interview below:

“I’m pro-life,” he affirmed.

“What kind of response do you get?” Carlson asked in reference to the badge.

“I don’t care about people’s responses, I care about the fact that there’s more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. That 50 percent of black death in America is abortion. So I really don’t care about people’s responses, I perform for an audience of one, and that’s God.”