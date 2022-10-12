Pop Singer Rex Orange County Charged with Sexual Assault in UK

British pop singer Rex Orange County has been charged with six occasions of sexual assault of a woman in London.

County, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London and denied all the allegations. He was then released on bail. He is set to appear in court next on Jan. 3, according to Variety.

O’Connor was alleged to have assaulted the woman twice on June 1, and four times on June 2; once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

The “Best Friend” singer’s representative, though, says that he denies all charges. “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings,” the rep said.

O’Connor’s “Who Cares?” came in at no. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart on March 26. And his tune “Pony” charted to no. 3 in Nov. of 2019. Both songs spent three weeks on the chart.

Several entertainment industry sexual assault cases are making the news this month. Mega producer Harvey Weinstein’s latest sexual assault trial started on Monday, five years after he was first charged with a number of cases of assault and rape. Scrubs and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher producer Eric Weinberg was arrested and charged with 18 counts of sexual assault in L.A. on Oct. 4.

House of Cards star Kevin Spacey appeared in a New York court last week on allegations of abuse brought by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp.

