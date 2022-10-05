‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Re-Arrested, Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault

A prominent Hollywood TV writer and producer whose credits include the sitcom Scrubs and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher has been re-arrested and charged with 18 counts of sexual assault by Los Angeles County prosecutors, according to multiple reports.

Eric Weinberg, who worked for several seasons on Scrubs as co-executive producer and even scored two Emmy nominations for the popular sitcom, was initially arrested in July and released on a $3.225 million bond. On Tuesday, he was re-arrested and released after posting a $5 million bond.

The latest charges stem from allegations of assaults that would have occurred between 2012 and 2019, with claims that he used his Hollywood credits to lure women he’d met at grocery stores, bars, and online to his Los Feliz home under the pretext of a photography session.

His most recent arrest on Tuesday follows a recent Hollywood Reporter investigation in which several women accused Weinberg of sexual assault, detailing the alleged incidences in graphic detail.

Law enforcement has been pursuing Weinberg for years. In 2014, he was arrested after a then 22-year-old women named Kayra Raecke alleged to the L.A. Police Department that Weinberg had raped her during a photo shoot at his Los Feliz home. But prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue the case, claiming insufficient evidence.

Weinberg skated again in 2016 when prosecutors once again declined to charge him over another allegation.

During his Hollywood career, Weinberg received a total of five Emmy nominations for his work on Scrubs and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.

Lawyers for Weinberg have yet to publicly comment on the latest arrest.

