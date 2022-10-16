George Clooney: Prospect of Trump Running in 2024 Is ‘Scary’

George Clooney says the prospect of former President Donald Trump being reelected in 2024 is “scary” during an interview on the HBO Max show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

“It’s all scary, because there is a world where we could go back to where we were,” Clooney said. “I don’t think it’s as likely as people think, but I was wrong about the [2016] election. I didn’t think people would vote for someone who was so deeply flawed.”

“[Trump] was the guy that came to the bars and asked me about which cocktail waitress was single, you know, that’s who he was,” the Ides of March star continued. “There’s this part of you that just goes, ‘Well, that guy shouldn’t be president,’ but I was wrong, he was, and our democracy, I believe, paid a price, certainly, around the world.”

While Clooney never specifically explained how “democracy” suffered domestically and abroad as a result of President Trump, he went on to say, “I worry about the possibility [of Trump’s re-election.] I don’t think it’s as good as some people are afraid, but I do worry about it.”

The actor also complained about the so-called “coarsening of America,” claiming that “everyone jumps up and down and cheers when somebody’s owned,” referring to Republican governors transferring illegal migrants to blue sanctuary states.

“‘Let’s send them without any warning, you know, because it’s fun to own the liberals. We’ll send them to Martha’s Vineyard, you know, where Obama’s people [are], and we’ll send them to the Vice President’s house with no warning, no health, no, nothing,'” Clooney said, mimicking how he believes a conservative talks.

“So I look at where we are in this sort of coarsening of our discourse, and I find it to be worrying,” the actor added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.