Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Demands Corporate Boycott of Kanye West: ‘Silence and Inaction Are Not an Option’

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who ranks among the most powerful executives in Hollywood, has demanded a complete corporate boycott of Kanye West, saying companies including Apple, Spotify, and Adidas should stop working with the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul.

In an op-ed this week in the Financial Times, Ari Emanuel also called on the parent company of Parler to cancel the sale of the social media platform to West.

“West is not just any person — he is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world,” Emanuel wrote. “And among them are young people whose views are still being formed. This is why it is necessary for all of us to speak out. Hatred and anti-Semitism should have no place in our society, no matter how much money is at stake.”

In his op-ed, Emanuel pressured companies to cut all ties with West.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” he wrote. “This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.”

But Emanuel said he would be willing to forgive West if he apologizes and repents like Mel Gibson, whose career was rehabilitated following his anti-Semitic tirade in 2006.

Emanuel said that since Gibson apologized, he has recommended the star for roles, adding that he would be willing to help West if he does the same.

Endeavor is one the of largest talent agencies in Hollywood, representing numerous A-list celebrities, sports figures, authors, and filmmakers. The Hollywood behemoth has also become its own studio through Endeavor Content and other initiatives.

As Breitbart News reported, Kanye West used an interview Monday with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation’s Cuomo to double down on targeting as he said “the Jewish community as a whole.” It was the latest in a series of anti-Semitic rants that West has publicly delivered in recent weeks.

