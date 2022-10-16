Kanye West went on yet another antisemitic rant this weekend as he targeted what he called, “Jewish media,” while blaming Jews for a host of other ills in his life.

In his recent interview on Revolt TV’s Drinks Champs podcast hosted by rapper Noreaga, aka N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, West ranted about how the “Jewish media” has silenced him from speaking out.

“Could you even really run this interview? Because Mav didn’t run my interview, you know what I’m saying? They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This shit lit, right? I’m lit, right? I’m lit. JP Morgan — I put $140 million in JP Morgan, and they treated me like shit. So, if JP Morgan Chase is treating me like that, how are they treating the rest of y’all?” he asked.

As Breitbart News reported last week, J.P. Morgan Chase severed its ties with rapper Kanye West before he issued his antisemitic tweets in which he vowed to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West had actually been informed in late September — before his “White Lives Matter” moment and his antisemitism — that J.P. Morgan would be severing ties with him. The letter was sent after he gave an interview to CNBC in which he openly considered taking his business elsewhere.

“I’m moving my money over from J.P. Morgan over to Bank of America, possibly, because I go and move $140 million over to J.P. Morgan and [CEO] Jamie Dimon never calls me,” West said.

“I find out Jing Ulrich is one of the heads of the board at Adidas and one of the heads of the board at J.P. Morgan, and they already treat me a certain way at Adidas. It doesn’t matter how much money you move over there,” he added.

In another section of his interview with Revolt TV, West perpetuated other antisemitic tropes by suggesting that “Jewish people control the black voice”

“Jewish people have owned the black voice. Whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney,” he said.

“I respect what the Jewish people have done and how they brought their people together. You know they came into money through the lawyers. After Wall Street, when all of the Catholics, they wouldn’t divorce people, so the Jewish people came in they were willing to divorce people and that’s when they came into their money,” he added.

West also repeated sentiments shared by the Black Hebrew Israelites claiming that black people are the “darker Jews” and that they are part of the lost tribes of Israel.

“We’re Jewish also. We’re from Africa also. We’re the blood of Christ. We’re not just black,” he added.

West used this rhetoric as a deflection from charges of antisemitism.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he said.

“They came into money through the lawyers after Wall Street when all of the Catholics wouldn’t divorce people, so the Jewish people came in.” Kanye then openly promotes radical Black Hebrew Israelite conspiracy theory that black Americans are Jews. pic.twitter.com/0vKxNzPDxZ — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 16, 2022