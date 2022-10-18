Kanye West Doubles Down on Antisemitism: ‘I’m Calling Out the Jewish Community as a Whole’

Kanye West used an interview Monday with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation’s Cuomo to double down on targeting as he said “the Jewish community as a whole.”

He was responding to a question from Cuomo regarding his relationship with social media companies Instagram and Twitter which have begun to ban him or limit his access, as Breitbart News reported.

Ye said, “Instagram, you know, it was purchased by Mark Zuckerberg, who, from what I could see has a left agenda. So people are using their technology to silo any messaging that they don’t agree with.”

Cuomo offered the rapper may “have said things that offend the community guidelines, like anti-Semitic comments and things that are seen as insensitive and potentially threatening to communities that we try to protect?”

Ye dismissed the criticism, saying “I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It has been a term that has allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder sometimes, literally, you know that and get away with robbing and doing bad to people. People always say ‘Oh I got screwed on a deal.’ Would it come as a surprise to you if I said, ‘Hey a music executive screwed someone on a deal.’ Does that sound kind of like normal or commonplace to you?”

The exchange continued, with Cuomo saying, “Doesn’t have anything to do with being anti-Semitic unless you believe that all record producers are Jewish or, you know, it’s when you talk about Jewish people specifically as targeting them.”

Ye responded, “One thing is black people are also Jewish. I classify as Jewish also so I actually can’t be anti-Semitic. So the term, it’s not factual.”

He continued, “When I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me.”

Cuomo then qualified his own response, observing, “I understand you think that, but I don’t think that’s a common understanding that says black people can say whatever they want about Jewish people.”

The Grammy-winner then compared his interactions with Jewish people to a woman having bad dating experiences:

Think about this, let us just say a woman could have one bad man her life that can make her dislike men, let her have two, let her have three, let her have four. There’s got to the over 10 times, but I’ve been screwed or bad business has been done to me just in the past two years, in the past two years alone. And what I’m doing, I’m calling out the Jewish community as a whole.

Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West was seen wearing a sweatshirt with the words “White Lives Matter” written on the back of it. https://t.co/TutbRx3MC4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 4, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, West used a recent interview on Revolt TV’s Drinks Champs podcast hosted by rapper Noreaga, aka N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, to rant about how the “Jewish media” has silenced him from speaking out.

“Could you even really run this interview? Because Mav didn’t run my interview, you know what I’m saying? They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This shit lit, right? I’m lit, right? I’m lit. JP Morgan — I put $140 million in JP Morgan, and they treated me like shit. So, if JP Morgan Chase is treating me like that, how are they treating the rest of y’all?” he asked.

Breitbart News outlined last week J.P. Morgan Chase severed its ties with West before he issued his antisemitic tweets in which he vowed to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West had actually been informed in late September — before his “White Lives Matter” moment and his antisemitism — that J.P. Morgan would be severing ties with him. The letter was sent after he gave an interview to CNBC in which he openly considered taking his business elsewhere.

“I’m moving my money over from J.P. Morgan over to Bank of America, possibly, because I go and move $140 million over to J.P. Morgan and [CEO] Jamie Dimon never calls me,” West said.

“I find out Jing Ulrich is one of the heads of the board at Adidas and one of the heads of the board at J.P. Morgan, and they already treat me a certain way at Adidas. It doesn’t matter how much money you move over there,” he added.

In another section of his interview with Revolt TV, West perpetuated other antisemitic tropes by suggesting “Jewish people control the black voice”

“Jewish people have owned the black voice. Whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney,” he said.