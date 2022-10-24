Taylor Swift Accused of ‘Fatphobia’ over ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video

Taylor Swift is facing backlash after “hurting the feelings” of fans over what some are calling “fatphobia” in the video for her new song “Anti-Hero,” criticized as demonizing and shaming the overweight alongside those with eating disorders.

Use of the word “fat” is being singled out for the criticism. In the video released on Friday, Swift stands in a bathroom in front of a set of scales, while a version of herself, which appears to be her inner critic, watches.

When she steps onto the scales, the word “fat” immediately appears in capital letters on the dial, and she has a look of fear and self-judgement on her face.

The scene drew criticism online after the video’s release for allegedly demonizing and shaming fat people while offending the collective feelings of the overweight community. “Taylor Swift’s music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says ‘fat’, is a shitty way to describe her body image struggles. Fat people don’t need to have it reiterated yet again that it’s everyone’s worst nightmare to look like us,” New York-based eating disorder therapist Shira Rose wrote on Twitter.