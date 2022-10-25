Hollywood’s United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer Urges Boycott of Kanye West

Another major Hollywood executive is calling for the cancellation of Kanye West.

United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer reportedly sent an e-mail to staff on Sunday urging them to support the boycott against West.

“As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas. But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” he wrote, according to a Deadline report. “Please support the boycott of Kanye West. Powerful voices spewing hatred have frequently driven people to do hateful things. Let’s not be lulled into thinking this time it’s different.”

In his e-mail, Zimmer not only cited recent anti-semitic banners in support of West hanging over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles but also the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses. He wrote:

Equally worrying is what is happening on college campuses, where concern and debate about Zionism becomes veiled anti-Semitism. Wellesley College recently has been at the epicenter of this dilemma. The Wellesley newspaper recently supported a mapping project showing the nearby Jewish owned businesses, and suggesting that they be boycotted. The assumption being that because they are owned by Jews, they must be anti-Palestine. This is the kind of dangerous thinking that can lead to inflaming anti-Semitism and hate, and there have been examples of it at other schools.

Zimmer’s e-mail comes after rival talent agency Endeavor’s CEO Ari Emanuel demanded a total corporate boycott of West, writing last week in a Financial Times op-ed that companies including Apple, Spotify, and Adidas should stop working with the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul.

UTA is perhaps the most left-wing talent agency in Hollywood. The company, which represents numerous celebrities and filmmakers, hosted an anti-Trump rally following the 2016 presidential election. More recently, it supported the Black Lives Matter movement and pledged $1 million to “social justice causes.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com