Kanye West Wax Statue Banished by Madame Tussauds

A wax statue of Kanye West that previously graced London’s famous waxwork museum Madame Tussauds was banished to a back room Wednesday, never to be seen again.

The banishing comes after the billionaire rapper posted antisemitic remarks on his Twitter account and a growing list of companies moved to end their commercial relationship with him.

A Madame Tussauds spokesperson confirmed the move, telling Sky News: “Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive.

“Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

The figurine was originally launched in the museum in 2015 alongside a waxwork of his then wife Kim Kardashian.

German sportswear company Adidas is ending the production of Yeezy, its fashion collaboration with West, and pulled all products from sale “with immediate effect,” as Breitbart News reported. The Grammy winner’s talent agency management has also let him go, alongside Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine. The Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency has officially cut ties with Kanye West over the rapper and fashion mogul’s recent anti-semitic rants. https://t.co/aRL5vTVFSs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

West’s finances are still taking a hit as the controversy continues, according to Forbes, which estimates his estate’s value has dropped from $2bn to $400m.

A completed MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

Meanwhile, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said the comments were “awful” but his music would stay on the platform.

Ek added that it would be the decision of the rapper’s label, Universal Music’s Def Jam label, to pull the content.