Simon Kent

If you’ve ever wondered what Prince Harry feels about the world, his family, the loss of his mother Princess Diana, the trials of being born into privileged Royalty and the demands of life’s struggles under constant scrutiny in Montecito, California, wonder no more.

Harry has completed a 416-page autobiography which will tell all that and more, much more. It is due for release on January 10, 2023.

The book will be called Spare and is billed by Penguin Random House as an account filled with “raw, unflinching honesty” while exuding “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

AP reports a statement released Thursday by Penguin Random House details memories of the stunning death in 1997 his mother and of Harry and his brother, William, “walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the statement reads in part.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The memoir’s title is an apparent nod to Harry’s role as a Royal “spare,” not the first in line to succession. William, Prince of Wales, is next in line.

The tome will be available in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese, and also will be released in an audio edition read by the prince.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be using proceeds from Spare to donate to British charities.

Penguin Random House identifies the author as “a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.”

The work builds on a previous willingness of Harry to air his feelings and what he regards as his place in the world.

He and his American-born wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were interviewed for a March 2021 broadcast by their neighbor in Santa Barbara, California, Oprah Winfrey that followed that path of inner revelation.

The couple spoke of Meghan’s deep unhappiness with her new life in England, the alleged racism within the Royal family and Harry’s fear his wife’s life might be endangered had they remained in his native country, as Breitbart News reported.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. Harry told Winfrey his family cut him off financially and he had to pay his own way for security with money left to him by his mother.

He lamented his split from Royal life has been really rather difficult as the two adjusted to life in California, adding they have “each other” for consolation.

Harry, 36, was seated next to Meghan, 39, holding her hand and stroking it during the gentle exchange.

The two have since launched numerous initiatives, including a Netflix production deal and the “impact-driven non-profit” Archewell Foundation.

