Report: Kanye West’s Donda Academy School Closes Temporarily Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly shut its doors following the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul’s series of anti-semitic rants.

The closure of the $15,000-a-year school represents the latest setback for West, who has become the target of a corporate cancel culture campaign, with companies including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA all cutting ties with him.

Donda Academy recently sent an e-mail to parents saying “effective immediately” the school will be closed for the remainder of the 2022-2023, according to report from the site Hollywood Uncovered. The e-mail states the school intends to re-open in September of 2023.

“We are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courages influencers and academic leaders of the next generation. Thank you for your support,” school leaders wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics basketball organization announced earlier this week that Donda Academy had been barred from playing in the group’s tournaments because of West’s recent antisemitic comments.

Donda Academy is a private parochial school in Simi Valley, California, that only opened its doors this year. The institution is named after West’s late mother, Donda.

Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel recently called for a complete corporate boycott of Kanye West, saying “silence and inaction are not an option.”

Spotify is among the lone holdouts to resist the pressure campaign, with CEO Daniel Ek recently saying he won’t remove West’s music from the company’s platform.

