Rob Schneider: My Family Left ‘Authoritarianism’ of California, ‘I’m Voting for Kari Lake’

Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Rob Schneider took to social media on Monday to announce that he is voting for Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial election, adding that Americans’ lives have been “made more difficult” under Democrat-run states.

“My family left California & moved to the free state of Arizona because individual liberties were trampled in the guise of liberalism which was just disguised authoritarianism,” Schneider wrote. “The lives of Americans have been made more difficult under these Dem run states.”

“I’m voting for Kari Lake,” Schneider proclaimed.

“It’s strangely reassuring that tyranny knows no gender as is exemplified by this biological female moron who refers to women as ‘people with a period,'” the Saturday Night Live alum added in another tweet. “Hopefully, by this time tomorrow night, this woman will be Michigan’s Ex- Biological Female Governor!”

Hopefully, by this time tomorrow night, this woman will be Michigan’s Ex- Biological Female Governor! https://t.co/cCZv447rIg — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 7, 2022

Lake is running against Democratic nominee for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

A plethora of California residents have been fleeing the state in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, as well as a crime wave that has been sweeping Democrat-controlled cities, such as Los Angeles, over the past few years. The city has been plagued with homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence all rising.

Meanwhile, those who have chosen to stay in California are urging residents of the Golden State to vote against Democrat Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles against businessman Rick Caruso.

On Sunday, Hollywood A-list star Chris Pratt urged LA residents to vote for Caruso, citing the city’s “decline into pain and utter disarray.”

Caruso, a former president of the Los Angeles Police Commission who is running against Bass in the midterms, has also been endorsed by Kim Kardashian, pop star Katy Perry, rapper Snoop Dogg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

