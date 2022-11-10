Chelsea Handler Insults Georgians Who Voted for Herschel Walker: ‘Voting for Him Is Like Voting for Hamburger’

Comedian Chelsea Handler has insulted Georgia voters who cast their ballots for Herschel Walker (R) in Tuesday’s midterm election, saying voting for Walker is like “voting for hamburger.”

Chelsea Handler expressed her elitist disdain for Walker supporters in a tweet on Thursday.

“The idea of anyone voting for a candidate like Hershel Walker is ridiculous. He is one of the world’s worst candidate and an insult to voters. Voting for him is like voting for hamburger,” she wrote.

Walker is heading into a runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) after both candidates failed to receive at least 50 percent of the vote in the hotly contested race that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

In recent months, Hollywood elites have aligned themselves against Walker, with late-night network comedians including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel regularly mocking the former NFL athlete as stupid.

Chelsea Handler’s political acumen has left much to be desired as of late. The comedienne infamously declared her love for disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, vying for the position of Hollywood’s most devoted “Cuomosexual.”

Following Cuomo’s resignation on the heels of sexual harassment and nursing home scandals, Handler kept silent about her once unconditional love for the Democrat politician.

