Climate Crusader Harrison Ford Pilots Private Jet from NY to TN to L.A. for Wife’s Birthday Celebration

Climate activist Harrison Ford has been photographed yet again piloting one of his gas-guzzling private jets, this time on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to celebrate his wife Calista Flockhart’s birthday.

The Raiders of the Lost Ark star piloted his $18.8 million Cessna Citation Sovereign jet from New York to Tennessee to pick up his mother-in-law and then onto L.A. to celebrate his wife’s 58th birthday, according to a Daily Mail report.

The three were reportedly seen disembarking from the plane in L.A. and boarding an SUV. The cross-country plane trip gave off an estimated 10.8 metric tonnes of carbon emissions — more than double the carbon footprint if the three had taken a commercial flight.

Ford’s enthusiasm for flying private planes has frequently clashed with his environmental activism.

The actor spoke at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in 2019 where he praised young climate activists, including Thunberg, as a “moral army” who will make a difference.

“They are a moral army, and the most important thing we can do for them is to get the hell out of their way,” Ford said.

In a 2020 interview with Time magazine, Ford called out politicians who have made climate change a “divisive issue” and “do it to protect the entrenched economic interests who profit from behavior that destroys our planet.”

He also urged voters to cast their ballots for leaders who commit to prioritizing climate change, saying, “This shit is going to kill us.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Ford has frequently flown his private jets for family-related trips as well as leisure.

