Candace Cameron Bure Says Her New Network Will Focus on ‘Traditional Marriage’ Instead of Gay Couples, Gets Smeared as a ‘Bigot’

Candace Cameron-Bure arrives at the 2014 Carousel Of Hope Ball on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Former Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure has revealed that her new TV network will focus on “traditional marriage,” as opposed to gay couples, in its Christmas movies. For that unforgivable offense, the conservative actress has been attacked as a homophobe and a bigot, and has even been compared to Eva Braun.

In an interview Monday in The Wall Street Journal, Candace Cameron Bure spoke about the Great American Family network, for which she serves as the chief creative officer. She joined the family-oriented network after departing the Hallmark Channel, where she starred in numerous Christmas movies before the channel decided to go woke by embracing LGBTQ plotlines and characters.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told the newspaper when asked about the subject.

Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott told the newspaper that the channel doesn’t have a formal rule about gay couples.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” he said. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Bure’s brief comment has sparked outrage from the LGBTQ cancel mob, as well as fellow entertainment industry names. Actress Hilarie Burton called her a “bigot” in a tweet. “You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Screenwriter and frequent New Yorker contributor Paul Rudnick compared Bure to Eva Braun, the wife of Adolf Hitler, as well as the Ku Klux Klan.

Many other commenters called her versions of a homophobe and a bigot.

