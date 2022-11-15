Candace Cameron Bure Says Her New Network Will Focus on ‘Traditional Marriage’ Instead of Gay Couples, Gets Smeared as a ‘Bigot’

Former Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure has revealed that her new TV network will focus on “traditional marriage,” as opposed to gay couples, in its Christmas movies. For that unforgivable offense, the conservative actress has been attacked as a homophobe and a bigot, and has even been compared to Eva Braun.

In an interview Monday in The Wall Street Journal, Candace Cameron Bure spoke about the Great American Family network, for which she serves as the chief creative officer. She joined the family-oriented network after departing the Hallmark Channel, where she starred in numerous Christmas movies before the channel decided to go woke by embracing LGBTQ plotlines and characters.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told the newspaper when asked about the subject.

Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott told the newspaper that the channel doesn’t have a formal rule about gay couples.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” he said. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Bure’s brief comment has sparked outrage from the LGBTQ cancel mob, as well as fellow entertainment industry names. Actress Hilarie Burton called her a “bigot” in a tweet. “You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Screenwriter and frequent New Yorker contributor Paul Rudnick compared Bure to Eva Braun, the wife of Adolf Hitler, as well as the Ku Klux Klan.

Candace Cameron Bure has left the Hallmark Channel because it depicts LGBTQ romances which Candace says aren't "Christian." Her next movies, on an evangelical channel, will include Eva&Adolf – Christmas In Berlin, A Caucasians-Only Klan Christmas, and A Militia Called Love pic.twitter.com/YSlgUrUq6E — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 15, 2022

Many other commenters called her versions of a homophobe and a bigot.

candace cameron bure coming out as a homophobic bigot is so ironic because DJ from full-house is definitely a "coming-out-as-lesbian-at-age-30" archetype https://t.co/uc43uf9DIn — Leah Sadoian (she/her) (@leahsadoian) November 15, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure being homophobic is so ugly DJ would never — Eri (@ernsburns) November 15, 2022

I wish this white woman nothing but dry ass turkey and unseasoned sides this holiday season. Ugh, I can't stand her. https://t.co/zRxMtVkXHA — LIBRA'S GROOVE ⚖️♎ (@jaybosinggs) November 15, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure is trash. Just a reminder. — Christopher Dallman (@chrisdallman) November 15, 2022

candace cameron bure is a homophobic bigot who will burn in hell — ؘ (@anewperiod) November 15, 2022

Why is Candace Cameron Bure so homophobic? — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) November 15, 2022

just your daily reminder that Candace Cameron Bure is a homophobic piece of shit — Katie Dykstra (@MamaKoala8) November 15, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com