Kevin Costner: I Don’t Care if ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Don’t Like Me over My Support for Liz Cheney

Actor Kevin Costner responded to the criticism he received for backing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), saying that he has no regrets, adding that he doesn’t care if Yellowstone fans no longer like him over his support for Cheney.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong,” Costner, a critic of former President Donald Trump, told USA Today.

“I was clear that (Cheney) probably wasn’t going to win her election,” the Yellowstone star added. “But I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance.”

USA Today noted that Costner’s stance on Cheney caused him to face backlash, even from fans of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

In response to that, the actor said, “I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me — that’s okay.”

Costner also responded to whether he would consider running for office, stating, “No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run.”

“Though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving,” he added. “I’m disappointed.”

Similarly, Yellowstone show creator Taylor Sheridan recently made it clear to anyone who enjoys the show for its lack of woke content that the series is not a “conservative” or “red-state” version of Game of Thrones.

“They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state Game of Thrones,’ and I just sit back laughing,” Sheridan told The Atlantic.

Sheridan, who appears to be trying to distance himself from his own fans, made his remarks after Yellowstone received a grand total of zero Emmy nominations, which prompted a story in the Daily Mail claiming the show is too “anti-woke” to win favor with Emmy voters.

