Kevin Costner’s Anti-Woke Drama Series ‘Yellowstone’ Snubbed by Emmy Awards Again

The Paramount Network’s Yellowstone received a grand total of zero Emmy nominations on Tuesday, which is par for the course for the hugely popular, anti-woke western series starring Kevin Costner.

Since it debuted four seasons ago, Yellowstone has never received a major Emmy nomination, though it did land a nomination last year in the production design category.

Even with the best drama series category expanded to accommodate eight nominees, there was still no room at the inn for Yellowstone.

Instead, Emmy voters showered their attention on prestige darlings including HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Severance. Other drama series that bested Yellowstone to score nominations included AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Euphoria, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and Netflix’s Stranger Things, Ozark, and Squid Game.

Yellowstone, which was co-created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the lives of the Dutton family who own the largest ranch in Montana. Costner plays the family patriarch, with his grown children played by Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly.

Despite the show’s avoidance of woke politics and progressive moralizing, some Yellowstone fans have pushed back at the last two seasons, which featured subplots about vegan protestors and accusations of land theft from Native American tribes.

