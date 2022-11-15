More details have emerged about the car fire that left comedian Jay Leno burned and in the hospital, and now Leno appears to be crediting a friend visiting the garage for helping to save his life.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the TV host suffered “serious” facial burns after a gasoline fire erupted in one of his many antique cars at his Burbank, California, garage.

Jay Leno Suffers Burns to Face, Cancels Appearances https://t.co/KqAQaWbQH3 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 14, 2022

Jay Leno has reportedly told TMZ that he was working on a clogged fuel line on his 115-year-old, 1907 White Steam Car when he was sprayed with gasoline just as a spark ignited the conflagration.

Fortunately for the comedian, his friend Dave was standing by and acted quickly to smother the flames, Leno added.

Leno also said that he suffered burns to his hands and face and some areas were third degree burns that may require skin grafts. But it was reported that his eyes and ears were undamaged.

Leno expects to be in the hospital at least ten days, he explained.

The TV host has canceled all his appointments and appearances for the foreseeable future.

Leno is well known as having amassed a huge automobile collection containing more than 300 vehicles.

