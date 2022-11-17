‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith Attempts Comeback in Apple TV+ Film

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Emancipation.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the historical drama Wednesday featuring Will Smith.

Emancipation explores the true story of Peter, or “Whipped Peter,” a runaway slave who joined the Union Army during the Civil War. Photos of his scars from a near-fatal whipping were published in Harper’s Weekly, illustrating the cruelty of slavery for readers.

The trailer shows Peter (Smith) face the elements and a persistent slave hunter (Ben Foster) in his escape from slavery.

“Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter, a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom,” an official description reads.

Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Timothy Hutton also have roles.

Emancipation is written by William N. Collage and directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven).

The film opens in theaters Dec. 2 and starts streaming Dec. 9 on Apple TV+.