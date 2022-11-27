Amazon Turning Democrat Mega-Donor Sam Bankman-Fried’s Cryptocurrency Scandal into TV Show

Amazon Studios is turning the Sam Bankman-Fried FTX cryptocurrency scandal into a limited drama series, with Disney-Marvel veterans Joe and Anthony Russo set to produce and direct, according to a Variety report.

The eight-episode series will dramatize the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which was co-founded and led by Democrat mega-donor Bankman-Fried — known as “SBF” — who ranks as the party’s second biggest donor for 2022 after George Soros.

The series is expected to go into production in the spring of 2023. No release date or casting has been announced, though Variety reported that “there have been discussions with multiple Marvel actors with whom the Russos worked in the past about joining the show in key roles.”

Amazon’s announcement signals the first Hollywood studio to take on the FTX scandal. The collapse of FTX ranks among the biggest financial debacles in U.S. history, with an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in client funds missing. The bankrupt exchange reportedly owes $3.1 billion to its 50 largest creditors.

Questions have also emerged over SBF’s alleged ties to Ukraine and whether money intended to aid Ukraine ended up in the pockets of Democrat politicians.

As Breitbart News reported, SBF is still scheduled to appear alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a New York Times conference this month.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Hollywood has turned a high-tech bankruptcy into prestige entertainment. Earlier this year, Apple TV+ dramatized the implosion of WeWork in the limited series WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

