Brad William Henke, ‘Lost,’ ‘Orange is the New Black’ Actor and Former NFL Player, Dead at 56

Orange is the New Black, Law & Order, and CSI actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke died in his sleep on Tuesday at the age of 56.

While the cause of Henke’s death remains unclear, sources connected to his family confirmed his passing to TMZ.

Henke was perhaps best known for playing Brad William Henke, one of the prison guards in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black series.

The actor has also had roles in Lost, Shameless, Bones, and Manhunt, among other television shows. He also appeared in films such as Pacific Rim, and World Trade Center.

His acting credits also include performances in CSI, Justified, Judging Amy, Crossing Jordan, Dexter, and Law & Order, among other titles.

Henke reportedly started acting after retiring from the NFL in 1994.

He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989, and had also played for the Denver Broncos as a defensive lineman. Additionally, the actor participated in Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, Henke played college football at the University of Arizona.

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community — and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family,” Henke’s manager Matt DelPiano told TMZ.

