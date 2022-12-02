Netflix’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Docuseries Trailer Gets Mercilessly Trashed on YouTube

Netflix’s teaser trailer for its upcoming docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is getting trashed on YouTube, garnering more than 100,000 “thumbs down” reactions compared to just 15,000 “thumbs up” just one day after being uploaded. Commenters are also mercilessly roasting the trailer, with one user saying it “makes me respect Kate and William so much.”

The streamer dropped the trailer for Harry & Meghan on Thursday but has yet to announce a release date for the long-in-the-works series. The teaser, which has already been viewed 2.5 million times on YouTube, begins with a series of black-and-white still shots of the Sussexes set to dramatic music before revealing clips from the series. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Prince Harry says.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks.

Watch below:

So far, user reaction to the teaser has been overwhelmingly negative, with around 110,000 “thumbs down” reactions as of Friday afternoon. The “thumbs up” reactions stand at 15,000.

Commenters are mocking the trailer with many posting sarcastic reactions describing how emotionally overwhelmed they are.

“The part where Meghan invented Penicillin…. So inspirational, so brave,” wrote one commenter.

“The part where Meghan tells Harry, ‘I am your mother’ and reveals her true identity as Diana brought me to tears,” wrote another.

“I loved the part where Meghan saves a woman’s life by giving her a bottle of water because the lady was coughing. Such a hero!” wrote another commenter.

Others compared the Sussexes unfavorably to the Prince and Princess of Wales. “Makes me respect Kate and William so much,” wrote one commenter.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a production deal with Netflix last year to produce documentaries as well as scripted series. But the streamer’s recent troubles retaining subscribers resulted in the cancellation of a planned animated series from the former royal couple.

Harry & Meghan had been expected to debut this month to coincide with the latest season of The Crown. But the series has been delayed, with no release date in sight. Some reports have suggested the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II caused Netflix to push the docuseries to next year.

