Hilaria Baldwin: ‘We’re Not Okay’ One Year After Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot Halyna Hutchins

Hilaria Baldwin said “We’re not okay” after being asked about her husband actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year.

“We’re not okay. You can’t be okay, and no one’s okay. It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined,” an apparently tearful Hilaria Baldwin told Extra after being asked about how she and her family are doing in the year since her husband killed Hutchins.

Hilaria Baldwin’s statement comes a little over one year since Alec Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins on October 21, 2021 on the set of Rust.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hilaria addressed the fact that she and her husband now have seven children.

“I figured men do it, why can’t I do it, too?” she said. “There’s so much collaboration, there’s so much sisterhood right now, and so I just figured, in this moment, do it.”

Hilaria went on to suggest that more children could be in their future if Alec doesn’t “do his part” by getting a vasectomy.

“I would say that we’re done, although I said we’re done with six, and, yeah, I would say hopefully we’re done, but we still have to — Alex still has to go and do his part,” Hilaria said while using one of her hands to make a scissor cutting gesture.

“So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen,” she added.

Hilaria’s full-length interview with Extra will reportedly be released on Monday.

As for the fatal shooting of Hutchins, Alec Baldwin said that he and the film have reached a settlement with Hutchins’ estate in October.

The agreement involves Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins becoming executive producer of Rust when it begins filming again in January. The widower had filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and the movie.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, who has insisted that he is not to blame for Hutchins’ death, has filed a lawsuit against five people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using on the film set.

