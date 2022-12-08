Manmade Horrors Beyond Your Comprehension: Watch Hillary Clinton’s Tone-Deaf Performance on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

She can cackle but can she sing?

Hillary Clinton will give the American public a taste of her vocal abilities when she performs Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Katy Perry’s “Roar” in a new episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke, joining her daughter Chelsea in a group rendition with stars Vanessa Williams and Amber Ruffin.

Carpool Karaoke will feature Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in a new episode that is set to debut Friday, according to a report from The Wrap.

The former first lady and her daughter are expected to use their Carpool Karaoke appearance to promote their latest effort — the AppleTV+ docuseries Gutsy, which features mother and daughter interviewing “gutsy” women –including a transgender “woman” and a drag queen — who are leaders in their respective fields.

The starry line-up of “gutsy” women includes Gloria Steinem, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Megan Thee Stallion. Also among the “women” interviewed are “Symone” — real name is Reggie Gavin — a drag performer who won season 13 of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, and male-to-female transgender Natalie Wynn, the YouTube personality who goes by the name “ContraPoints.”

Hillary Clinton’s cackle has struck fear in the hearts of her adversaries for decades. The witchy, soul-freezing laugh has been heard in numerous interviews and speeches, usually during uncomfortable moments in an attempt telegraph levity and humor.

So famous is her cackle that it has its own dance remix.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com