Rose McGowan Rips Jack Dorsey over Claim Twitter Took Action Against Child Porn: ‘Why Should We Believe You Now?’

Hollywood star-in-exile Rose McGowan has called into question Jack Dorsey’s credibility after the former Twitter CEO claimed the company took action to halt the spread of child pornography on the social media platform. “Why should we believe you now?” the actress asked.

On Friday, Jack Dorsey refuted current Twitter owner Elon Musk’s claim that the company “refused to take action on child exploitation for years.”

“This is false,” Dorsey tweeted, adding: “I don’t know what happened in the past year. But to say we didn’t take action for years isn’t true. You can make all my emails public to verify. Company took away my access to email or I would.”

McGowan wasn’t buying Dorsey’s side of the story, noting that Twitter deactivated her account four days after she went public with a sexual assault claim. “If that’s how your Twitter ran, why should we believe you now?”

The actress didn’t elaborate but she appears to be referring to time Twitter locked her account in 2017 after she came forward about being raped by Harvey Weinstein and encouraged others to speak out against Hollywood’s culture of silence in the face of sexual misconduct.

And yet @jack you deactived a assault victim’s account (mine) 4 days after I went public. If that’s how your Twitter ran, why should we believe you now? @elizableu @elonmusk @Cernovich #VF https://t.co/lo5FSrVCni — Rose✨McGowan (@rosemcgowan) December 9, 2022

this is false. — jack (@jack) December 9, 2022

Jack Dorsey’s credibility has come into serious question in recent days as Elon Musk continues to release internal Twitter files showing the company censored, shadow banned, and suppressed the accounts of conservatives, including Breitbart News. In 2018, Dorsey testified under oath before Congress that Twitter doesn’t censor or shadow ban conservatives.

It remains unclear what legal repercussions Dorsey will face now that his sworn testimony has been called into question.

As Breitbart News reported, Rose McGowan has repeatedly called out Silicon Valley giants for trying to suppress her First Amendment rights. In 2020, she accused Facebook of deactivating her account after she challenged then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, adding that she suspects the censorship is the work of the Democrat party.

“I’ve been a victim of conspiracies before this one smells like Dems,” she said.

