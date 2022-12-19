Report: Man Shouting Antisemitism, ‘Kanye 2024’ Attacks 63-Year-Old in New York

A man reportedly assaulted a 63-year-old man in New York City last week while shouting antisemitic statements and yelling “Kanye 2024” before fleeing the scene.

The attack allegedly occurred in New York’s Central Park last Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. where the unidentified 63-year-old man had been walking. According to the Washington Post, the attacker came up from behind and knocked the man to the ground, breaking his hand and chipping his tooth while uttering numerous antisemitic statements.

“Before the attacker fled on a bicycle — with a trailer featuring a sign reading ‘Hungry Disabled’ — police say he referenced the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has issued several antisemitic tirades, saying ‘Kanye 2024,'” noted the Post.

Police reported the 63-year-old man to be in stable condition after being hospitalized from the attack.

New York City Council member Gale A. Brewer (D), whose district includes Central Park, called the attack “particularly awful” and “horrible on all levels.”

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force said on Thursday that the attacker was last seen around Washington Square Park.

“A 63-year-old victim suffered lacerations and a chipped tooth after being assaulted by this perpetrator inside Central Park. Numerous anti-Jewish statements were made prior to the assault. The perpetrator has been tracked as far south as Washington Square Park,” the unit tweeted.

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 15, 2022

Rapper Kanye West recently earned the title “Antisemite of the Year” from the watchdog group Antisemitism.org due to his many instances of antisemitism over the past few months, from his pledge of going “death con 3” on Jewish people to his rants about the “Jewish media” conspiring against him. Kanye West then took those sentiments to a whole new level at the end of November when he praised Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones.