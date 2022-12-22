Watch: Tom Cruise Pulls Off ‘The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History’

He came. He saw. He conquered the mission impossible. Tom Cruise used social media to share some vision of his latest screen effort, showing fans just what is in store with his next cinematic outing.

Flagging what he called his “most dangerous stunt” ever, he issued a behind-the-scenes feature for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, in a clip posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Days after posting a video jumping out of a plane, the Top Gun actor dropped a nine-and-half-minute-long clip showing him driving a motorcycle off a cliff.

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” said the 60-year-old actor. “We’re going to shoot it in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump.”

The New York Post reports stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood revealed Cruise went through “a year of base training, advanced sky-dive training, a lot of canopy skills, a lot of tracking.”

Base jumping coach Miles Daisher simply described Cruise as an “amazing individual.”

The Jerry Maguire star said he did 30 jumps a day to perfect every aspect of the stunt. The video said he has performed over 13,000 in total.

The video release came just days after Cruise thanked the public for returning to the theater to see Top Gun: Maverick, as Breitbart News reported.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be in theaters from July 13, 2023.