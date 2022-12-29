Rapper Theophilus London, a Kanye West Collaborator, Reported Missing by Family

Rapper Theophilus London’s family have filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) seeking public help to establish his whereabouts, saying the performer hasn’t been seen in months.

They ask anyone with information about his whereabouts or well-being to contact the LAPD.

LAPD sources confirmed to Variety a missing person report was filed Tuesday but had no other information to provide.

The rapper’s last post on Instagram coincided with his last contact with the family before missing in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theophilus london (@theophiluslondon)

As the hunt for Trinidad and Tobago performer goes on, Kayne West’s former business manager similarly told a court he’s been unable to properly serve the troubled rapper with court documents in a $4.5 million lawsuit, sparking unfounded rumors West is “missing.”

Thomas St. John, who is suing West in Los Angeles over alleged unpaid fees, told the court that he’s been unable to find a proper address to deliver the complaint, according to a court filing reported by the Sun.

Although West was spotted in public just days before St. John filed his court complaint, it nevertheless sparked wild speculation the star was “missing” according to the Daily Mail.

The untested claim went viral on social media, apparently based on a tweet from the hip-hop commentary account Daily Loud, which read: “Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according to his ex-business manager.”

London has frequently collaborated with the artist now known as Ye, who produced and guested on 2014′s “Vibes.” London would often post updates on Ye’s “Donda” and “Donda 2” on Instagram, even saying he was “promoted to tackle media duties” on Ye’s behalf for the month of February, AP reports.

He has released three studio albums — 2011′s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes” and 2020′s “Bebey.” He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released this past September — the month before he was last seen.

While “Vibes” was a Warner Records release, “Bebey” was released on London’s own label, My Bebey Records.

“I wanted to see what a sense of family is, a sense of me having a plot of land, building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life,” he told Complex of branching out on his own in 2020.