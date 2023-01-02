Crocs Partners with RuPaul’s Drag Race for All-Ages London Event, Advertised as ‘Kids Fashion Show’

Footwear brand Crocs is partnering with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for an all-ages “Kids Fashion Show” in London, United Kingdom. The event will also feature a “Drag Queen Story Time” in the “kid zone” of the drag convention.

Crocs will sponsor the Main Stage at the event, which will be featured on BBC Three, and will take place at the ExCeL London from January 6 to January 8, according to a report by The Industry Fashion.

A purported screenshot of an Instagram post by RuPaul’s DragCon reveals that there will also be a “Kids Fashion Show.”

“Want to walk the runway? No pre-registration required! All kids under 18 are welcome,” the post reads. “Kids and their guardians report to the side of the Main Stage at 12:45 PM. Sponsored by Crocs.”

Crocs is now sponsoring and promoting child drag shows where children perform dressed up in drag pic.twitter.com/Nt7yBoZYJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2022

The Instagram post, however, appears to have since been removed.

The drag convention, according to the event’s website, will also feature a “Drag Queen Story Time” in an area known as the “kid zone.”

The “Kids Fashion Show” portion of the event was also noted in The Industry Fashion’s report.

“RuPaul’s DragCon celebrates the power of authentic self-expression, an idea that lives at the heart of our brand, and we stand with those who bravely inspire others to embrace what it means to truly Come As You Are,” Yann Le Bozec, Crocs’ Vice President Marketing EMEA-LATAM & Global Lead Distributor Marketing, said.

“We believe that personal expression is an inherent choice and recognising what makes each one of us unique is part of our commitment to inclusivity everywhere,” Le Bozec added.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Crocs will also be producing a limited edition collection of charms for its footwear, which includes “RuPeter Jibbitz” charms, based on the BBC Blue Peter design.

