Pop singer and climate change alarmist Billie Eilish claims that her fear of global warming makes her feel ill — but admits she won’t stop selling merchandise or traveling the world via jet airplanes.

The 21-year-old Eilish recently told Vogue that she constantly suffers “climate anxiety” and feels the world is not doing enough to put off the crisis that, every ten years, leftists predict is only ten years away.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer said she is often left wringing her hands and feeling upset. “It makes me want to barf all over the floor,” Eilish told the magazine. “We all wish that we could just do it ourselves. I wish I could just make changes in my life and save the world alone.”

Indeed, Eilish went on to admit that she is going against her own climate change proclamations by continuing to make merchandise that ends up in the trash.

“I shouldn’t be making any products. I shouldn’t be selling anything. It’s just more shit to go into the landfill one day. I know that,” she admitted. “But no one’s going to stop wearing clothes. No one’s going to stop making stuff. So I just do it in the best way I possibly can.”

Then there is air travel; “I hate it,” Eilish says. But she insists that her other activism to which she exposes her fans makes up for her personal climate sins.

“Grow my own food and live off the grid. Erase my carbon footprint,” she exclaimed. “All that does is erase me. When really, if every single person just did half of what they should do, we could fix this.”

Yet, even though she excuses her own outrages against the planet, she insists that everyone else who does not toe the radical environmental line is a “bad person.”

On one hand, Eilish says she understands that beating the climate change drum too hard is counterproductive — “People don’t respond well to that,” she said. But she still looks down on those who refuse to heed the climate change cry.

“I’m still not shoving information down people’s throats,” she told Vogue. “I’m more like, I’m not going to tell you what to do. I’m just going to tell you why I do this… But you’re also a bad person if you don’t do it.”

In fact, the left-wing Environmental Media Association honored Eilish with an environmentalist activist award last year for her efforts to flog climate change. This, despite the fact that her carbon footprint is many hundreds of times bigger than any average American’s with her multiple properties and constant jet travel.

Eilish is also a left-winger in many other areas, of course, including her support for abortion on demand. In June she trashed the United States onstage in the U.K. during the news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The previous October, the singer bashed Texas for its Heartbeat abortion law and plied the prosaic “my body, my choice” slogan in the process.

