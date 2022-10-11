Billie Eilish Receives Environmental Award Despite Family Owning Multiple Properties, Including Horse Ranch, and Malibu Beach House

Billie Eilish was honored alongside her mother, Maggie Baird, over the weekend at the 2022 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles for their work with the family’s environmental non-profit organization. But noticeably missing from the accolades is the fact that the mega-pop star’s carbon footprint is far bigger than most thanks to her and her family’s multiple properties, which include a horse ranch in Glendale and a Malibu beach house.

Ironically, the gala was presented by Toyota, which recently said California’s goal of banning all new gas car sales by 2035 would be difficult to achieve.

Over the years, Billie Eilish has spoken publicly about eschewing the mansion-life of celebrities by choosing to still live with her parents in their home in L.A.’s upscale Hancock Park neighborhood. But the multiple Grammy winner and her immediate family own other properties in the L.A. area, all of which require their own energy consumption and water usage.

Eilish has indirectly acknowledged purchasing a horse ranch in Glendale , reportedly acquiring the property from X Factor contestant Leona Lewis in 2019. The ranch serves as a hidden getaway for the pop star, who is an avid horse rider. She referenced the property in her single “NDA,” saying she purchased a home when she was just 17, which would have been in 2019.

Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell, who has written and produced songs her his sister, reportedly acquired a Spanish Colonial estate in the tony Los Feliz neighborhood in 2019, spending $2.73 million, according to property records.

Finneas also reportedly spent $5.2 million on a Malibu “cottage” situated on the beach.

The family’s property holdings easily dwarf those of the average American. Eilish has nonetheless been championed as an environmental hero in the media for her climate change activism, which includes encouraging her fellow musicians to make their concerts and continent-hopping tours more green.

Her own tours have recycling and no-plastic policies. She has also partnered with Greenpeace, lending her celebrity presence to promote the extreme eco-activist group.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com