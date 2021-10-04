Pop Star Billie Eilish Rants About Texas Heartbeat Law While Performing in Texas: ‘My Body, My F**king Choice!’

Left-wing pop star Billie Eilish launched into a politically charged rant against Texas’ heartbeat law on Saturday while performing at the Austin City Limits Festival, where she shouted, “My body, my fucking choice!”

“I’m sick and tired of old men — shut the fuck up about our bodies,” Eilish said while on stage, according to a report by Yahoo! Entertainment. The singer’s comments were in reaction to Texas enacting a pro-life law — which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected — last month.

Watch Below:

“my body my fucking choice” – billie eilish pic.twitter.com/5ia0QIPgq4 — billiebabycutie (@billiebabycute) October 3, 2021

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” Eilish continued. “But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we have to tell them to shut the fuck up!”

Eilish stood with her middle finger raised in the air before shouting, “My body, my fucking choice!”

While the pop star ranted on stage, the words, “Bans off our bodies” could be seen on a screen in the background.

Last month, just days after the law went into effect in Texas, Eilish lashed out, declaring, “I’m so fucking tired — makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

Over the weekend, pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showed her support for the termination of unborn life alongside comedian Amy Schumer at a pro-abortion rally in New York City.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUiWbxpLf_o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Several other figures from the entertainment industry were also protesting pro-life legislation over the weekend, including The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, and actresses Debbie Allen, Patricia Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Lisa Ann Walter, and Cara Santana.

Meanwhile, at an abortion rally in Los Angeles, left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano went on a rant about how “fucked up Americans right now,” and alleged the Supreme Court is “packed with abusers.” The actress also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

“Use your privilege to destroy your privilege.” My speech at the #womensmarch2021. pic.twitter.com/ivfEcQAsPm — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2021

Other stars — including Cher, Michael Rapaport, and David Simon — have even downplayed the oppression of women in Middle Eastern countries by dubbing GOP lawmakers the “Texas Taliban,” and comparing “sharia” law to the Lone Star State recognizing human rights when a human heartbeat begins.

Meanwhile, actress Bette Midler is pushing the novel idea of abstinence, as she calls for a sex strike by suggesting that “all women refuse to have sex with men” in reaction to the Texas law.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.