Pop Star Billie Eilish Trashes America During Performance in England: ‘A Really Dark Day for Women’

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Billie Eilish performs on stage during her Happier Than Ever World Tour, at The O2 Arena on June 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)
Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK
Alana Mastrangelo

Pops star Billie Eilish reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday by trashing the United States during her performance in England, declaring that the decision meant a “really dark day for women in the U.S.”

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” Eilish said on stage while performing at the Glastonbury music festival in England on Friday night, according to a report by BBC News.

“I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer,” the 20-year-old singer added, before going on to bizarrely dedicate her song, “Your Power” — about manipulative behavior by older and more powerful men — to those affected by the Court’s life-saving decision.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Eilish is just one of the many celebrities having a public meltdown over the Court’s life-saving decision.

Left-wing pop star Cher reacted to the ruling in all-caps Twitter tirade, bizarrely declaring that former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

Comedian and Bros star Billy Eichner also had his caps locks on while issuing a tweet attacking Christians in response to the ruling, exclaiming, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU.”

Meanwhile, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee urged Americans to “raise hell in every restaurant [Justice] Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Watch Below:

Actress Michelle Monaghan reacted by pushing access to abortion pills as a guide for what she called “safe, at-home abortions.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.