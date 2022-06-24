Pop Star Billie Eilish Trashes America During Performance in England: ‘A Really Dark Day for Women’

Pops star Billie Eilish reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday by trashing the United States during her performance in England, declaring that the decision meant a “really dark day for women in the U.S.”

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” Eilish said on stage while performing at the Glastonbury music festival in England on Friday night, according to a report by BBC News.

“I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer,” the 20-year-old singer added, before going on to bizarrely dedicate her song, “Your Power” — about manipulative behavior by older and more powerful men — to those affected by the Court’s life-saving decision.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Eilish is just one of the many celebrities having a public meltdown over the Court’s life-saving decision.

Left-wing pop star Cher reacted to the ruling in all-caps Twitter tirade, bizarrely declaring that former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

TODAY,

TRUMPS RADICAL

(REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT,BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY

CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE…

“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼️

WHAT OTHER RIGHTS

(WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️

BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️ — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2022

Comedian and Bros star Billy Eichner also had his caps locks on while issuing a tweet attacking Christians in response to the ruling, exclaiming, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU.”

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee urged Americans to “raise hell in every restaurant [Justice] Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Watch Below:

Actress Michelle Monaghan reacted by pushing access to abortion pills as a guide for what she called “safe, at-home abortions.”

.@Plancpills is an information campaign whose mission is to ensure everyone in the U.S. knows about online access to abortion pills. They also provide information about legal and medical support for people choosing to self-manage an abortion with pills. https://t.co/0Oxx2fBwIp pic.twitter.com/bOwpIS1UUS — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 24, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.