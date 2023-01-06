Elena Huelva, Spanish Social Media Star, Dead at 20 After 3-Year Battle with Cancer

Spanish influencer Elena Huelva has died at the age of 20 after losing her battle with cancer and posting a heartbreaking farewell video to social media.

The family confirmed Huelva’s death in an Instagram Story posted to her account on Tuesday, saying, “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star. Thank you for everything,” according to a report by TooFab.

The 20-year-old influencer, who had nearly one million followers, was reportedly diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma at 16 and told her fans she had cancer in December 2019.

Just days before passing away, Huelva took to Instagram to post a video in which she said goodbye to fans and disclosed that her cancer had spread to her windpipe.

“I wanted to drop this video here, because at the end of life is the memories we take, the people, the love, and I’ve already won,” the caption of her video read.

“Things are not going well,” Huelva said in her video, adding, “They found more disease in my windpipe — which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe.”

Huelva also wanted to “make it clear that I’ve already won.”

“I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted,” she said, which was reportedly in reference to her successfully raising more awareness about her cancer.

The video has since garnered more than 1 million likes and over 15 million views.

Huelva’s final post on Instagram was on January 1. In it, she shared a photo of herself holdings hands with loved ones.

“Today I woke up not in the best way, it’s more, not good, a very scare,” her caption read. “It’s been very difficult days, it’s getting very complicated more and more, but as you know I’m stronger, and more complicated!”

“I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago,” Huelva concluded.

She died on January 3.

