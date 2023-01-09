Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt is blaming rapper French Montana for the shooting that injured numerous people on Thursday.

The rapper was allegedly filming a music video when the shots rang out, USA Today reported.

He tweeted about the incident the next day:

On January 7 Miami Gardens police chief Noel-Pratt lay blame for the shooting on French Montana.

TMZ reported that Noel-Pratt indicated “event organizers (i.e. French and Co.) failed to fill out an application to obtain the necessary permits for the video shoot, which is a violation of city policy.”

She said, “As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorized music video production led to an unfortunate situation.”

Noel-Pratt added, “If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise.”

USA Today noted that CED Mogul, a Miami rapper, told reporters that the Miami Gardens “shooting happened after someone had their Rolex watch and car keys stolen.”

