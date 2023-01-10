Nolte: Prince Harry Says He Brags About 25 Taliban Kills ‘For My Own Healing Journey’

Prince Harry, the Duke of Cuck, says he’s bragging about his 25 Taliban kills “for my own healing journey.”

For those who don’t know, “my own healing journey” is Greek for “Have you seen my penis?”

Via People:

It’s a duty, a job, and a service to our country — and having done two tours of duty in Afghanistan for my country, I’ve done all I could to be the best soldier I was trained to be. There’s truly no right or wrong way to try and navigate these feelings, but I know from my own healing journey that silence has been the least effective remedy. Expressing and detailing my experience is how I chose to deal with it, in the hopes it would help others.

Astonishing.

I mean, Meghan Markle isn’t even that hot.

I can see making a public fool of yourself for a Raquel Welch or Pam Grier, but some D-girl who wouldn’t turn a head at the mall? Your soul and character for that?

My own healing journey?

How low does your testosterone level have to be to vomit out that Oprahism?

Harry Says Meghan ‘Not Visibly Black’ But Family Still Needs Unconscious Bias Traininghttps://t.co/m4Dx6G0P2g — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 10, 2023

Even worse is Harry bragging about killing 25 Taliban.

I’ve known more than a few veterans. Few talk about their war. Those who do and who took lives never brag.

But will you look at Harry:

So, my number: Twenty-five. It wasn’t a number that gave me any satisfaction. But neither was it a number that made me feel ashamed. Naturally, I’d have preferred not to have that number on my military CV, on my mind, but by the same token I’d have preferred to live in a world in which there was no Taliban, a world without war. Even for an occasional practitioner of magical thinking like me, however, some realities just can’t be changed. While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn’t think of those twenty-five as people. You can’t kill people if you think of them as people. You can’t really harm people if you think of them as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods. I’d been trained to “other-ize” them, trained well. On some level I recognized this learned detachment as problematic. But I also saw it as an unavoidable part of soldiering.

That’s what you call a humble-brag. According to the British military, it’s also what you call a “betrayal.”

One Royal Marine named Ben McBean, who Harry singled out as a hero in his $20 million crybaby memoir, told the Duke of Cuck to “shut up.”

“Love you #PrinceHarry,” he tweeted, “but you need to shut up! Makes you wonder the people he’s hanging around with. If it was good people somebody by now would have told him to stop.”

I think it goes without saying that this kind of bragging by a member of the Royal Family tends to stir up the terrorists. But what does Harry care? He has $100 million from Netflix, $20 million for his book, and plenty of bodyguards. If the terrorists retaliate, he’s in no danger. Hey, so what if a cafe full of working people or a bus full of schookids pay for Harry’s provocation. He has a “healing journey” to go on.

How wealthy does Harry need to get before he stops selling out his family, country, and military?

How much better can he live, can he eat?

How many people does Harry have to put at risk and permanently hurt before his narcissism is sated and his hideous wife satisfied (in her own twisted mind) that she is as beloved and victimized and Princess Diana?

No one can take away your integrity; you can only give it away. At least Harry didn’t sell it cheap. But in the dead of night, when it’s just him and the dark and no handlers or yes-men or toys or golden calves to distract him, he’ll have to face the cold truth of what he’s become.

Already at risk over Harry’s big, stupid mouth, is one decent thing Harry did, his Invictus Games for wounded and ailing veterans.

God forbid, if the Taliban hurt someone over Prince Sociopath’s taunt.

