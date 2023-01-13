Robbie Bachman, Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive cofounder and drummer, has died. He was 69.

Randy Bachman announced the death of his brother and bandmate in a social media post.

“Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

New Musical Express (NME) reports Robbie founded the band alongside Randy, their brother Tim Bachman and bassist Fred Turner in Winnipeg, Canada, in the early 1970s.

They first went public releasing a self-titled debut album and follow-up ‘Bachman-Turner Overdrive II’ both in 1973.

After a third album ‘Not Fragile’ (1974) featured their biggest hit – ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ – Randy eventually quit the band in 1977. The band continued with new vocalist Jim Clench, before disbanding in 1980, NME chronicles.

Randy then returned to reunite the band in 1983, with Robbie not taking part in the reunion. Their 1984 album ‘Bachman-Turner Overdrive’ was the only LP of their career to not feature Robbie on drums.

Robbie then returned to the band from 1988 to 2005, not appearing in a subsequent reunion in 2009. His final performance came in 2014 when they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.