‘Apparent Heart Attack’ — American Idol Contestant CJ Harris Dies at 31

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14: Contestant C.J. Harris performs at American Idol Live! at The Greek Theatre on August 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty
Simon Kent

American Idol contestant CJ Harris died on Sunday. He was 31.

According to TMZ, the singer is reported to have suffered a heart attack and was rushed by ambulance to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama.

Shortly after arriving in the emergency room the artist – whose full name is Curtis ‘CJ’ Harris – was pronounced dead, according to the outlet citing family members as source.

The singer performed on the reality TV show in 2014, making it to the top six.

The Daily Mail reports he auditioned first in Tuscaloosa then in Salt Lake City, Utah.

File/Host Ryan Seacrest (L) and musician C.J. Harris onstage during Fox’s “American Idol” XIII Finale at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The talented singer shot to fame after auditioning for FOX’s American Idol in 2014 where he wowed the judges with a rousing rendition of Allman Brothers Band’s song Soulshine.

Judge Keith Urban told the star: “You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”

Fellow judge Jennifer Lopez told CJ she ‘really liked’ his performance, while Harry Connick Jr said: “There’s something about the entirety of what you are, it’s really a vibe that you have that was very pleasant.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.