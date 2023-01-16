‘Apparent Heart Attack’ — American Idol Contestant CJ Harris Dies at 31

American Idol contestant CJ Harris died on Sunday. He was 31.

According to TMZ, the singer is reported to have suffered a heart attack and was rushed by ambulance to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama.

Shortly after arriving in the emergency room the artist – whose full name is Curtis ‘CJ’ Harris – was pronounced dead, according to the outlet citing family members as source.

The singer performed on the reality TV show in 2014, making it to the top six.

The Daily Mail reports he auditioned first in Tuscaloosa then in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The talented singer shot to fame after auditioning for FOX’s American Idol in 2014 where he wowed the judges with a rousing rendition of Allman Brothers Band’s song Soulshine.

Judge Keith Urban told the star: “You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”

Fellow judge Jennifer Lopez told CJ she ‘really liked’ his performance, while Harry Connick Jr said: “There’s something about the entirety of what you are, it’s really a vibe that you have that was very pleasant.”