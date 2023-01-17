A talented 11-year-old from Orange County, California, who loves Broadway musicals is taking the internet by storm.

Nathan Broxton loves to sing along to Broadway tunes in the car and his mother has documented several of those moments for social media, People reported Monday.

In one clip, Nathan is singing along to Matilda the Musical as his family watches:

We love to see the rise of a new theater kid. Protect him. pic.twitter.com/f8fAnovB25 — Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) January 9, 2023

Followers appeared to agree the young man has a future in musical theater.

“I thought he was English at first, he’s even got the accent as well as a fantastic voice,” one person commented.

“Sign him up immediately for musical theatre school he has what it takes. Everything else will fall in place,” another follower said.

The young star also got attention online from individuals including author Kendra James and Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., who could not believe his talent.

Video footage of Nathan singing a song from Hamilton shows him enjoying the tune in the car. His facial expressions are intense and he appears to be enjoying himself immensely:

“Oh he’s gonna be EXCELLENT. theater definitely requires an empathetic and compassionate quality, in order to tap into the characters you embody. and Nathan is TAPPED IN,” one social media user commented.

“He feels this with his whole spirit, soul, and body. That’s when you know that GOD’S fingerprint is on this. I can’t wait to see what happens next,” another person wrote.

His talent gained so much attention that his mother shared recently Delta Air Lines has offered him the gift of a lifetime: a trip for his whole family to see a Broadway musical in New York City.

When you're made for the stage, there's no better place to see your dreams than NYC ✈️ — Delta (@Delta) January 12, 2023

Another clip shows Nathan becoming emotional over all the attention he received online after the videos were posted.

“Oh my gosh. This is amazing,” he said:

Meanwhile, details of the trip have not been finalized, but Nathan is excited and thankful for everyone’s kind words about his musical abilities, saying, “I’m flattered.”