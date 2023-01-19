Acclaimed British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in A Room with a View, Arachnophobia, and Warlock, reportedly disappeared over the weekend while hiking on Southern California’s Mount Baldy.

The 65-year-old actor reportedly went missing last Friday while hiking on Mount Baldy, during which the landmark endured severe winter weather, including rain and snowfall, plunging temperatures to freezing at night.

“Around 7:30 pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos told PEOPLE. “A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be out there to continue to search, weather permitting.”

Born in England, Sands currently resides in North Hollywood, California, and is remembered mostly as Helena Bonham Carter’s love interest in the acclaimed 1985 drama A Room with a View.

The San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have also been searching for another hiker, Bob Gregory, who went missing near Crystal Lake in the San Gabriel Mountains on Monday. The unit has warned other hikers to take caution before visiting the area due to the weather conditions.

“Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area,” police said on Wednesday. “These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.”

Sands married Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990 and has two daughters with her. He also has a son from his previous marriage to Sarah Harvey.

“You can spend a lot of time in your younger career being afraid. When I was a young actor, an older actor said to me: ‘Just try to stay in the game until you’re 60 and then things will really get interesting.’ I was like: ‘Sixty? What is he talking about?’” he told The Guardian in 2018.

“The truth is, once you have been around long enough and have some experience, confidence and independence, there is a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity. You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn’t allow for emotional maturity. It’s infantilizing,” he added.