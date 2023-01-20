David Crosby Called Heaven ‘Overrated’ a Day Before His Death

Maybe award-winning, singer-songwriter David Crosby knew what lay just around the corner.

The founding member of the bands Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds died Thursday but just hours before he took to social media to speculate about the afterlife.

“I heard the place is overrated….cloudy,” he tweeted Wednesday in response to a screenshot of a Google search that asked, “can we go to heaven with tattoos.”

The result of the search read, “People with tattoos will not go to heaven. People who drink alcohol will not go to heaven. People who eat too much pork will also not go to heaven. Short people will not go to heaven.”

Also on Wednesday, Crosby responded to a tweet that asked what the best Beatles song was for a rainy day, and he replied, “Rigby.”

As Breitbart News reported, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — known as much for his alternative guitar tunings, lush harmonies and abstract lyrics as for his pacifist activism, brutal honesty and living dangerously, died Wednesday aged 81.

Crosby first found fame as a member of The Byrds, who jumped into the public consciousness with their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” before delivering classic hits including “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

From there he had a stellar career with a variety of other artists.

He found a creative renaissance working with younger players, including his son James, in his last years.