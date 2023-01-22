Rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, has been accused by prosecutors of being party to a “hand-to-hand drug deal” with his co-defendant inside a Georgia courtroom.

Vision has been released which appears to illustrate the claim made against the Atlanta performer.

The incident happened last Wednesday. The star is seen in the video seated next to his attorney when his co-defendant Khalieff Adams walks over and drops something into his hand in the dramatic court room surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV.

Prosecutors alleged in the motion filed in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court that Kahlieff Adams — a fellow defendant who’s also serving a life sentence for a murder conviction — slipped a Percocet pill into Young Thug’s hands during jury selection.

Deputies then searched Adams, who is already serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, and found him in possession of percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor.

Percocet is a Schedule 11 opioid.

Williams’ lawyer, Keith Adams, told Insider the rapper was taken aback when handed the pill and immediately turned it over to deputies.

Watch below as the drop is allegedly exposed:

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

“He didn’t want to be in possession of anything that could possibly be contraband,” Keith Adams said. “The last thing we need is for anyone to allege that he’s committed any sort of crime in the darn court room, in front of cameras.”

When asked why Kahlieff Adams would have wanted to hand Williams the percocet in the first place, Williams’ lawyer said Williams barely knows Kahlieff Adams and it was all to do with his “star power.”

“There’s kind of a little star factor that we’re dealing with where, you know, you got some of these guys who look up to him because he’s a star who are trying to impress him,” Keith Adams said.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and participation in gang activity, among other charges.

If convicted the Grammy award-winning “This is America” rapper will be jailed for up to 20 years, as Breitbart News reported.