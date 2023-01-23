Bette Midler Blasts Bernie Sanders over Gun Control: ‘You Just Kick the Can Back to the States. Shame on You’

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler has blasted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after he demanded more gun control in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, saying Sanders has been in Congress for ages and has failed to move the needle on the issue.

Bette Midler, who has advocated for the repeal of the Second Amendment, targeted Sanders for a verbal lashing in a tweet late Sunday.

“Well, #BernieSanders, you’ve been a Senator for a loooong time, and you haven’t exactly moved the needle in this issue. You just kick the can back to the states. Shame on you,” she posted.

Sanders was responding to Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, a predominantly Asian neighborhood located east of Los Angeles. The gunman, whom authorities have identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, opened fire at during a Lunar New Year Celebration, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more.

Tran was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As Breitbart News reported, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday that the suspect had allegedly used a “semiautomatic assault pistol… that had an extended large-capacity magazine attached to it.”

Bette Midler is among the Hollywood celebrities who support efforts to repeal the Second Amendment.

Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last year, the actress tweeted that taking away the Constitutionally protected right to bear arms would be a “fantastic idea.”

