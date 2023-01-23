Tim Allen Denies Pamela Anderson Accusation That He Flashed Her: ‘It Never Happened’

Actor Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson’s claim that he once flashed her while making Home Improvement, saying the alleged incident “never happened.”

In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson reportedly accuses Tim Allen of opening his robe in front of her during production of the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999. Anderson had a recurring role on the series playing Lisa, a presenter on the show Tool Time.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she wrote according to an excerpt from the book published by Variety. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen denied the allegation in a statement to USA Today. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said.

In recent days, Pamela Anderson has been busy promoting her new memoir, Love, Pamela, which is set to hit shelves later this month. The book provides an in-depth look at the Baywatch actress-model’s life and career, including her relationship with rocker Tommy Lee.

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she wrote, according to an excerpt in People.

Addressing their infamous sex tape, which was stolen and leaked to the media: “It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.”

