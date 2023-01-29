SNL Finally Does a Skit on Biden Classified Document Scandal — to Mock Merrick Garland as a Wimpy Nerd

NBC’s Saturday Night Live has finally deigned to acknowledge the depth and scope of the scandal surrounding President Joe Biden’s misuse of classified documents, using its latest outing not to take issue with the occupant of the White House but instead laugh at Attorney General Merrick Garland by association.

Last night’s opening showed Garland taking questions during a classified press conference.

From the outset it portrayed his examination of the circumstances around the documents as being driven by a man who self-describes as looking like “somebody born in a library.”

It goes downhill from there.

“Criminals beware. There’s a new sheriff in town, and he means business… [this] person had already put away the Jan. 6 insurrectionists” the scene setting voice-over intoned, adding “Now he’s searching for classified documents and he’s coming for whoever has them — Democrat, Republican or whatever Trump is now.”

That person turned out to be Garland as played by Mikey Day who continued in character, “… there’s something you should know: Merrick Garland don’t play.”

Though his voice was less than assertive or confident, his bold assertions came complete with wimpy nerd head shakes and whip-crack sound effects.

Watch below:

The fact SNL has tangentially acknowledged the scandal comes after its half-hearted effort last week.

On that occasion it barely Biden’s problems, instead giving him airtime for a silly cameo and going all-in to ridicule freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY), as Breitbart News reported.

Not only did the show practically ignore Biden’s illegal possession of classified documents, the president himself delivered a breezy pre-recorded appearance to help boost guest host Aubrey Plaza’s opening monologue.

Biden’s document scandal did make a brief appearance later during that show’s “Weekend Update” faux-news segment with a bit by Michael Che, who joked that among the documents found in Biden’s Delaware home was “Barack Obama’s real birth certificate” — which he had “hidden in a copy of Black Tail Magazine.”