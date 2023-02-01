Netflix Compared to a ‘Probation Officer’ for Policy Locking Subscribers to One Location

Netflix is landlocking its subscribers to a single home in an attempted crackdown on password sharing, making it so they will not be able to continue using the streaming platform while on the go.

All accounts must be associated with one singular primary location, and subscribers will have to log in every 31 days or else they will be locked out of their account, according to a report by IndieWire.

Meanwhile, Netflix will prompt anyone who tries signing into an account with a primary location to sign up for their own separate account, and will block access to the streaming platform until they do.

Netflix subscribers quickly took to social media to lament over the streaming giant’s new rules, and point out that the situation will be complicated for students who live outside their parents’ home, as well as for those who are traveling.

“I guess those of us who split time between locations are just screwed huh @netflix,” one Twitter user said.

“What if you’re a student? What if you have a long holiday? What if you move frequently for work? What if there’s nothing good on Netflix’s garbage service and you’re watching something better on another service for a month?” another asked.

“What if you have the family plan, but not everyone in your family lives under the same roof?” another Twitter user inquired. “Netflix is about to learn a hard lesson.”

“@netflix seems to have forgotten that college students exist. Not exactly a demographic that’s know for having tons of disposable income, or for visiting home every month,” another commented.

“So Netflix is moving like a probation officer,” another reacted.

“The first time one of my devices gets blocked improperly and you make me jump through extra hoops, @netflix, I’m out. I’m done,” another disclosed. “Then you get ZERO of my dollars.”

“adding commercials, axing new shows if people don’t watch them the second they come out, making it a hassle to use while traveling or splitting time between different locations — does netflix understand literally anything about why people liked the service in the first place?” another lamented.

“If we all don’t cancel our subscription it’s gonna set the precedent for other streaming services to do the same thing,” one Twitter user warned.

“The people that will suffer the most from this are the children of divorced parents where at least one of them is low-income,” another stated.

“They are over estimating how much people value Netflix,” another Twitter user said.

The news of Netflix landlocking its subscribers to one location comes just one week after it was revealed that customers of the streaming giant may only have less than ten weeks left to allow their family members or friends to use their account login from another home for free.

